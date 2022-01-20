 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $95,000

4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $95,000

Opportunity awaits with this spacious brownstone in convenient Dutchtown neighborhood! Home features tons of potential and upside with room for 4 bedrooms, tall ceilings and great curb appeal! Property sold AS-IS with seller providing no inspections, disclosures, warranties or guarantees.

