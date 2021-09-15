Pride of ownership shines in this spectacular Manors at Tapawingo 1.5 stry that features 4 bdrms, 5.5 baths & 5052 sq ft of meticulous living space. Stunning backyard overlooks 1st fairway of the Woodlands & offers a private oasis w/ custom gunite saltwater pool, composite deck & lots of patio space. Soaring 2 stry foyer, flanked by an office & formal dining rm, opens to breathtaking 2 stry great rm w/ floor-to-ceiling windows & custom gas frplc. Gourmet kitchen features white cabinetry, granite counters, ss appliances, planning desk area & flows into breakfast rm & a cozy hearth rm w/ beautiful stone wb frplc! Main flr master suite has bath w/tile flrs, his&her walk-in closets, relaxing jet tub & dual vanities. Upstairs find large loft area, 3 additional bdrms & 3 full baths. Walk out LL features unique ceilings to separate 3 entertaining areas, wet bar, full bath & light filled workout rm. Enjoy MFL, newly refinished wood flrs, side entry 3c garage, in-ground sprinklers & newer roof!
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $965,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
After months of trouble and mountains of complaints, City Hall is putting Reign on trial. Hearings begin Friday.
The St. Louis region is experiencing a heavy infestation of horned oak gall, but this south St. Louis County community faces a threat to its namesake.
For the next US senator from Missouri, Democratic voters are left with two candidates, both of whom can be counted on to do the wrong thing.
Evidence shown at Friday’s hearing included surveillance video of a gunfight.
Cardinals fans are asking questions about Shildt's recent lineup head-scratchers. The answer comes in looking at the hand he's been dealt.
Officials are trying to minimize closures along the trail.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.