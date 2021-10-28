4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $98,000

Come check out this Gem just waiting on you to make it your OWN! Home has a covered front porch and a screened in back porch with storm doors, a large back yard and tuck under garage. Going into the Home you enter into the Living Room that is open to the Dining Room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space. There is a Bedroom and full bath on the first floor. Going upstairs you have 3 additional bedrooms and another full bath. Home is in need of some TLC to make it yours. There is also a full walk out basement. Located on a dead in street near park, transportation, stores and more. Come by and take a look and see what ALL IT HAS TO OFFER!