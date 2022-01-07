4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $989,000

Charming & sophisticated 2-story home in the heart of Ladue. Private 1/2 acre lot offers an expansive yard plus pool & flagstone patio for effortless and chic outdoor entertaining. Glowing entry welcomes you to a spacious floor plan w/ sleek hardwood flrs & impeccable updates throughout. Light-filled LR w/ stunning millwork, built-ins & wood FP leads to the perfect home office w/ built-in desk. Stunning cook's kitchen features custom cabinetry, center island, top of the line appliances & a cozy breakfast rm w/ built-in storage & bench seat. Transition into the beautiful DR w/ FP & double french doors leading to patio. Large & efficient mud rm plus laundry off the 3-car garage, plus main full bth. Upper level features ensuite BR, 2 BR's w/ jack & jill bth & spacious Primary BR w/ walk-in closet & updated lux. full bth. Finished LL provides add. FR w/ gas FP & half-bth, plus ample storage space. A RARE Opportunity in the Ladue School District.