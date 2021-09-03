Welcome to this enchanting 2 story home nestled on a private 1.66 acre lot with a fabulous inground salt water pool! You will feel like you are in the middle of nowhere, yet you are only minutes from everything! This custom home is situated down a winding lit drive and the charm is seen immediately with the stacked stone exterior and newer, recently stained cedar shake roof. Impressed by the outside? Wait until you see the inside! The chef's kitchen features granite countertops, ss appliances, floor to ceiling pantry cabinets and a breakfast room that overlooks the peaceful backyard. Off the kitchen double doors lead to the formal dining room. The living area is perfect for entertaining with a wet bar, large stone fireplace and french doors that lead to the sunroom overlooking the inground pool. Upstairs updates are found throughout with newer hardwood floors, updated bathrooms and an additional laundry room! Enjoy additional living space in the finished walkout lower level.
4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $995,000
