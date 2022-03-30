4 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $999,950

Location, Location, Location!!! This Sprawling Brick Ranch"Estate" boasts 5800 Square feet of total living space on a spacious lot of.92 Acres which includes 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, a 3 car garage, a professionally finished lower level of over 2400 Square Feet and an inground pool in the sought after established community of "Ladue Farm Estates"! This home has a very open floor plan with lots of natural light throughout the home with scenic views of mature trees from every window in the home. Gourmet kitchen offer a gas Viking Cooktop, Dacor double ovens,built-in Microwave, granite countertops and center island.(stainless steel appliances).Ceramic tile and Gleaming hardwood floors through out the main floor. Home offers in-ground sprinkler, pool house, Hot tub, and main floor laundry! The lower level offers an additional bedroom,2 baths,26X20 recreation rm and 40X19 family rm, a woodburning fireplace,a gorgeous bar area w/ full refrigerator,sink and granite countertops!