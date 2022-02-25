 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sunset Hills - $1,199,900

Welcome to Maret Pointe, located in the prestigious Lindbergh School District! These home sites are some of the most beautiful & private lots in the St. Louis County area. Cul-d-sac lot and backs to mature trees and the Laumeier Sculpture Park. This a custom home offers a large open layout and a main floor master suite featuring a large walk in closet, dual vanities, separate tub & custom walk-in shower. Additional features can include 9' sculptured ceilings, hardwood floors, crown molding, main floor laundry and so much more! Too many features to name, don't miss the last opportunity to build in this development! This is a To Be Built Home. VANDERBILT HOMES ALSO OFFER ADDITIONAL FLOOR PLANS OR THE OPTION TO MODIFY AND CUSTOM DESIGN YOUR OWN HOME!

