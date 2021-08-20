4 Bedroom Home in Sunset Hills - $709,900

Get away & relax! Enjoy the rural country setting you love! * Live, play, hike, explore on 2 spectacular wooded acres * Private quiet lane! Ride your ATV down the path to secluded firepit in the woods! Convenient close-in sought-after Sunset Hills LOCATION * Room for all! Spread out in almost 6000Sq’ of finished space! Great Lindbergh schools! Gorgeous updated 2Sty w/4 Bdrs/4.5 Baths/3CarGar! * Cooks Kit w/42” White Cabinetry/Stainless Appliances/Quartz counters/Butlers Pantry/Center Isl w/Brkfst Bar Seating * Huge Walk-in Pantry * Grill on the deck amidst the trees * Fam Rm w/Gas Frpl * Big Main Flr Laundry * Run your business in large private main flr office * Great loft for hanging out * Lrg Primary Ste w/Walk-in closet & Full Bath * En-suite Bdr w/wlk-in closet * Tall clgs in Fin Walk-out LL! * RecRm w/full wet bar, Movie theater area w/stadium seating & 4th bath! Awesome newer 20 jet hot tub! * Great overflow parking for extra vehicles! It’s all here: Privacy Peace Space Woods!