Enjoy the luxury of living in a Town & Country enclave on an acre of land in the coveted Mason Ridge Elementary School area. Nestled on a curving drive, the open floor plan is perfect for gatherings and entertaining. White island kitchen opens to the family room with built-ins, arched windows and fireplace, flowing into the bonus room with vaulted ceiling. Private main floor office with French doors and bay window overlooking the front garden. Front and rear stairs to second level with four bedrooms and balcony looking onto the 2 Story entry foyer. Finished lower level with rec room, guest area and full bath. Private backyard with tranquil garden and landscape. Enjoy the lower property tax rate of Town & Country and its community events in Longview Farm Park, all just minutes drive to Clayton. *Be careful entering unfinished part of basement--there is a step down from the landing*
4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,025,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'I did my best to be a good caretaker of Cardinals' legacy': Shildt discusses sudden firing, acknowledges but does not detail divisive 'differences'
Cardinals fired Shildt, after three consecutive years in the playoffs, due to what the team said was a 'philosophical difference.'
Two out, pressure’s on: After firing his second homegrown, hand-picked manager, Mozeliak’s next choice a defining one for Cardinals
A winning team with returning stars had momentum building for 2022 before the sudden dismissal of manager Shildt allowed frustrations, questions to surface.
Kim St. Onge’s last day on air was Aug. 20. She said she got religious exemption from vaccine, but KMOV’s parent company then placed numerous restrictions.
An initial investigation found the incident happened at a party at the Phi Gamma Delta house at the Columbia campus.
Shildt is the first St. Louis manager to be fired immediately after taking his team to the postseason.
It's a hard thing, managing the modern Cardinals
“Skip is a guy that moves the needle,” former Cardinals teammate Daniel Descalso said Sunday. “He makes people around him better.”
BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak
What do you think George Kissell would think about Shildt being fired by the Cardinals for so-called philosophical differences?
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been probing drug dealing and gun violence in the Castle Point area for months.
Rodney LaRue waited 38 minutes for an ambulance after he was hit by a car while riding his scooter, video shows.