4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,025,000

Enjoy the luxury of living in a Town & Country enclave on an acre of land in the coveted Mason Ridge Elementary School area. Nestled on a curving drive, the open floor plan is perfect for gatherings and entertaining. White island kitchen opens to the family room with built-ins, arched windows and fireplace, flowing into the bonus room with vaulted ceiling. Private main floor office with French doors and bay window overlooking the front garden. Front and rear stairs to second level with four bedrooms and balcony looking onto the 2 Story entry foyer. Finished lower level with rec room, guest area and full bath. Private backyard with tranquil garden and landscape. Enjoy the lower property tax rate of Town & Country and its community events in Longview Farm Park, all just minutes drive to Clayton. *Be careful entering unfinished part of basement--there is a step down from the landing*