4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,125,000

Terrific brick/stone 2 story home with 4150 sq ft of living space on a level .89-acre lot in Town & Country. Paneled office, great room with floor to ceiling windows flanking gas fireplace, large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, center island, breakfast area in bay window, opens to hearth room with 2nd fireplace. Bonus area opens to patio & view of lush yard & trees. Laundry on the main floor, 3 car garage, circle drive and a brand-new roof! Main floor master suite with large bath & walk-in closet. 3 Additional upstairs bedrooms plus 2 baths. This house is a five star!

