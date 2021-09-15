Sophisticated elegance greets you at this stunning all brick Higginbotham-built home w/h its craftsmanship, millwork, & architectural details in every room. 2 story reception foyer & entertaining areas for formal or intimate gatherings blends classic design w/ today’s modern amenities. Updated gourmet kitchen w/ new high-end appliances, custom pantry & panoramic window, stunning renovated owner’s suite w/ beautiful walk-in closet & luxurious ensuite to the elevator from the lower level to the 2nd floor living quarters makes this an ideal home. The spectacular hand carved mantel fireplace in the family room leads to a private outdoor oasis with brick terrace, in-ground pool & new lush well maintained landscape. The separate well appointed pool house with its own heating and cooling, updated appliances & custom cabinetry in a full kitchen could easily serve as additional space for entertaining or as the private guest quarters. Home sits across the street from Bellerive Country Club.
4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,399,000
