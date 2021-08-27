4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,495,000

New construction in the heart of T&C, built in the Miceli Tradition, PURE LUXURY. 1.5 story, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 10’ high ceilings 1st floor, 9’ high ceilings 2nd floor, 4400 sf, partial walk-out. Custom kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, butler pantry, walk-in pantry, breakfast room, great room, office, separate dining rm, main floor laundry and mud room with access to 4-car garage. Main floor master suite, spacious walk-in closet. Optional 2nd floor laundry, optional 2nd floor bonus room. Open floor plan with loads of natural light. Optional finished lower level, covered deck, and pool. Welcome home to Greystone Manor!