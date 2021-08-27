New construction in the heart of T&C, built in the Miceli Tradition, PURE LUXURY. 1.5 story, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 10’ high ceilings 1st floor, 9’ high ceilings 2nd floor, 4400 sf, partial walk-out. Custom kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, butler pantry, walk-in pantry, breakfast room, great room, office, separate dining rm, main floor laundry and mud room with access to 4-car garage. Main floor master suite, spacious walk-in closet. Optional 2nd floor laundry, optional 2nd floor bonus room. Open floor plan with loads of natural light. Optional finished lower level, covered deck, and pool. Welcome home to Greystone Manor!
4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Following the Taliban victory, local officials say as many as 1,000 new Afghan refugees could be resettled in the St. Louis area.
The brewery will stay on as a sponsor; the Clydesdales and free beer will remain, family members said.
A satirical look at how America became so broken amid the worst pandemic of our lifetime.
City plans to cut Lindell Boulevard to two driving lanes, pitting two exclusive neighborhoods against each other
Residents sued the city citing restrictions on Lindell in a 1909 deed, litigation they admit was intended to force the city to make road improvements.
At issue in the case: How much say do local governments have over development?
Coroner said autopsies on four of the children determined they died of smoke inhalation.
Pot stores aside, masks were not widely used in Chicago or Michigan. My wife and I were almost always in the minority. We wore masks indoors.
'It will be my final season': Cardinals great Molina, contract in hand and red jacket waiting, says he'll retire after 2022
During the announcement of Molina's new one-year, $10-million contract, the 10-time All-Star smiled about the chance for a farewell tour.
Brian A. Vazquez, 43, was said to be homeless although he used an address in Crestwood.