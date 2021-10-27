4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,549,000

This Beautifully designed 1.5 Story Estate home built by Deshetler is an exceptional blend of classic details, chic finishes & an incredibly functional floorplan on a 1 acre cul-de-sac with more than 7500 sqft of finished space for your living enjoyment. Two-sty marble foyer leads to paneled Library with bookcases & brick fireplace, Dining room, impressive Great Room with wet bar & marble fireplace flanked by palladian windows. Chef’s Kitchen with 43” cabinets, granite counters, commercial grade appliances, butler’s pantry, Breakfast Room & charming Hearth Room with vaulted ceiling & stone fireplace. Master Suite with bay window, sitting area & lavish bath with shower spa. Front & rear staircases access three additional bedrooms, 2 Baths plus bonus loft area. LL includes a large recreation room with fireplace, wet bar, game room, office & full bath. Resort style pool surrounded by lush gardens, patio with grilling station & stone fireplace. Three car garage. Exclude: Great Room TV