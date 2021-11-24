 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,699,000

The character of the home is bold and confident. Infused with a personality all its own, this home has 12 generous rooms, 2 sty marble entry, den/office w/built ins, high drama 2 sty great room w/ FP, chefs delight kitchen, large island & breakfast room & hearth room, 1st floor MBR suite incl walk in closet & adjoining sunroom which opens to deck, 3 further bedroom suites upstairs. 6 bath total. Approx 2000 sq foot finished LL has professionally soundproofed, first class musician/recording studio. Circular wet bar & Rec room. Private, back yard oasis with pebble tech free form pool w/waterfall, hot tub and outdoor kitchen. Excellent location w/top rated schools, 1+ acre lot, in ground sprinkler system, 3 car side entry garage with circle drive. Not afraid of the limelight, this home has exuberance, high style & a plan for living... From dress up parties to pool parties...this house parties very well! ACTIVE again buyer could not get financing.... HPP offered HWA PLAN

