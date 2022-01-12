 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,745,000

4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,745,000

4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,745,000

New construction in the heart of T&C, built in the Miceli Tradition, PURE LUXURY. 1.5 story, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 10’ high ceilings 1st floor, 9’ high ceilings 2nd floor, 4400 sf, partial walk-out. Custom kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, butler pantry, walk-in pantry, breakfast room, great room, office, separate dining rm, main floor laundry and mud room with access to 4-car garage. Main floor master suite, spacious walk-in closet. Optional 2nd floor laundry, optional 2nd floor bonus room. Open floor plan with loads of natural light. Optional finished lower level, covered deck, and pool. Welcome home to Greystone Manor!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News