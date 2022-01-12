4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,787,500

Duplicate listing of MLS #20056397. New construction in the heart of T&C, built in the Miceli Tradition, PURE LUXURY. 1.5 story, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 10” high ceilings 1st floor, 9’ high ceilings second floor, two-story entry foyer, 4455 sf, partial walk-out. Custom kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, butler pantry, walk-in pantry, breakfast room, breakfast rm, hearth rm, family rm, separate dining, large main floor laundry with access to 3/car garage. Main floor master suite with his/her walk-in closets. Three generous 2nd floor secondary bedrooms, one with full bath, jack-and-jill bath with separate entrances for other two secondary bedrooms. Optional finished lower level, covered deck, and pool. Open floor plan with loads of natural light. Welcome home to Greystone Manor!