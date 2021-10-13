 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,868,900

Adult 1 1/2 story, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half baths, hearth room. Approximately 5187 square feet. The Chesapeake is available in 3 elevations. Now accepting contracts for our newest community! Reserve a home site where we can build your custom dream home. You may select a home from our extensive portfolio or we can custom design a home that fulfills all of your requirements! Stonechase on Conway is a gated community located at the south side of Conway and east of Woods Mill / 141 in Town & Country and features lots over one acre in size. Every home comes with a 10 year limited warranty.

