4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,984,807

NEED A HOUSE IN A HURRY? Stonechase is a luxury gated community of 9 homesites in Town & County. Built by a very experienced and well respected builder, Simon Homes. This home is under construction with an anticipated completion of late summer 2021. The Chesapeake is a 1.5 story and offers a first floor master suite, open kitchen and hearth room floor plan, 2 fireplaces, hardwood flooring, custom beamed great room ceiling, Cambria counter tops, and two half baths on main level. Upper floor includes 3 bedrooms and 3 baths plus a bonus room. One acre homesite with a walkout lower level with a nice usable rear yard. Brick and stone exterior with approximately 5300 square feet of finished space. This luxury home includes many custom features! NOTE: Interior photos are of former display home. Interior finish selections have been made by professional designer for your review.