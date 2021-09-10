NEED A HOUSE IN A HURRY? Stonechase is a luxury gated community of 9 homesites in Town & County. Built by a very experienced and well respected builder, Simon Homes. This home is under construction with an anticipated completion of late summer 2021. The Chesapeake is a 1.5 story and offers a first floor master suite, open kitchen and hearth room floor plan, 2 fireplaces, hardwood flooring, custom beamed great room ceiling, Cambria counter tops, and two half baths on main level. Upper floor includes 3 bedrooms and 3 baths plus a bonus room. One acre homesite with a walkout lower level with a nice usable rear yard. Brick and stone exterior with approximately 5300 square feet of finished space. This luxury home includes many custom features! NOTE: Interior photos are of former display home. Interior finish selections have been made by professional designer for your review.
4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $1,984,807
Related to this story
Most Popular
Only five cases of the mu variant have been detected through sequencing of samples in Missouri, state health officials say.
"I’ve spoken to a number of large downtown employers who have indicated they are going to seriously consider not renewing leases," Coatar said Wednesday.
One person was fatally shot and another person was in critical condition after the early morning incident.
Crushed: Cardinals blow four-run lead in ninth as Vogelbach's walk-off grand slam sends Brewers to 6-5 win
Veteran lefty Lester had a chance to go to 2-0 on the road trip and the Cardinals were two outs from claiming a second series vs. a team ahead of them in the standings.
Has pitcher friendly Busch Stadium become a competitive disadvantage for offense? Cardinals are wondering
Cardinals have 96 homers, a top-10 offense everywhere but St. Louis, prompting questions about 'what's changed at Busch' and what club can change about Busch.
Kory R. Schulein spent years downloading child porn and was a moderator on a dark web site dedicated to child exploitation.
Kyle J. Vandermolen of St. Charles was charged Sept. 1 with one felony count of invasion of privacy.
The billionaire businessman and NFL football team owner has asked the state high court to halt a judge's order for details on his net worth.
Grand Celebration: Wainwright schools Brewers, Molina slams homer as Cardinals romp 15-4 in dynamic duo's 300th start
There was also a first: Arenado hits two of Cardinals' six homers against Milwaukee for his 21st multi-homer game, his first since coming to St. Louis.
Natalia Jacquemin told a responding officer, "I just wanted him to rest in peace," charges said. The boy survived the attack.