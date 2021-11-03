Best Location!!! Near Mason & I-64/40 within a few minutes of medical centers, great schools, shopping, parks and recreation. The serene surroundings of of this wonderful property are difficult to find this close to everything! This gorgeous custom home has large rooms with remarkable attention to detail being paid throughout. The high-quality finishes and craftsmanship are evident and set this home apart from others in the area. Enjoy the convenience of a main floor guest room with accessible ensuite bath and an enormous master suite with gas fireplace on the second floor. You’ll find the quality of finishes in the lower level equal to those on the first and second floors and walkout to a unique pool and patio. The property is professionally landscaped and maintained plus has the possibility of expanding your yard to the adjacent property. Pinetree has services and amenities not usually found in a small subdivision. This home has the warmth you want and the amenities you need!
4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $750,000
