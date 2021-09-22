This home is truly exceptional-must see to appreciate! Original owner has lovingly improved and maintained with high-quality finishes throughout. Graciously situated on a cul-de-sac, the home has large rooms with remarkable attention to detail being paid to each room. A Brooksberry kitchen with extra thick granite counters, appliances from Wolf, Subzero, Thermador, Asko and KitchenAid is the heart of the home with adjacent main floor laundry for convenience. A large first floor bedroom with ensuite bath and carefully planned storage on all 3 levels increase the livability of this special home. Upstairs, a huge primary bedroom with ensuite bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and a guest bath await. The heated, crescent shaped pool is easily accessed from an Ipe wood deck off kitchen and family room, via a terraced staircase or by walking out the huge recreation room with walk behind fully outfitted bar in the lower level. This home has the warmth you want and the amenities you need.
4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $800,000
