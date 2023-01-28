 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $824,900

Spacious 4 Bedrm 2.5 bath 6 years new home in Town and Country! Gleaming hardwoods & 9ft ceilings lead you past the formal living rm to the large great rm, w/ wired surround sound-ready to entertain! Stunning kitchen features upgraded stainless appliances, quartz counters, custom tile back splash, large center island, oversized walk in pantry, & breakfast rm. Kick off your shoes in the massive mudrm, just off the 3 car garage. Primary bedrm suite boasts tray ceilings, 11x10 walk in closet, & en suite w/ walk in shower, soaking tub, & double vanities. More living space can be found at the huge upstairs loft/family rm surrounded by 3 additional bedrms (all with walk in closets), enormous full bath & laundry rm. LL w/ gigantic rec rm, rough in, & egress windows, is partially finished & ready for you to make it your own. Other amenities include irrigation sys, zoned HVAC, & LOCATION! Walk to Town & Country Crossing, & minutes from popular shopping/dining. Make this your new home for 2023!

