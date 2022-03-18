To Be Built-LAST LOT AVAILABLE. HOA FEE INCLUDES: GRASS CUTTING, LEAF REMOVAL & SNOW REMOVAL! NEVER WORRY AGAIN! RG Apel Development has been building elegant homes in the St. Louis area for over 25 years! They are known for their inspired design, craftsmanship, & spacious floor plans. The owner, of RG Apel, Dennis Auping, will listen to your wants, needs & expectations to build you the home you are dreaming of! W/Maintenance FREE living enjoy complete yard care, access to club sport/Tennis court, club pool all in a gated community! You will love this custom 1.5 story home w/open floor plan, 9' ceilings, huge kitchen w/custom cabinetry & Kitchen Aid appliances w/double ovens, gas range, microwave drawer, Hallmark hardwoods & engineered flooring. Showstopping master bed&bath allows you to live in style. Enjoy the 9' basement pour, covered rear patio, & 3 car garage. This private level lot backs to trees for privacy. RG Apel will provide you with value & transform your dreams to reality
4 Bedroom Home in Town And Country - $999,940
