Strolling the shady tree lined streets, with Old Town Clayton just a few steps away, you will find yourself on the most beautiful block in the Old Town Clayton area. Multi million dollar homes nestle in this quiet & stately neighborhood. Informed by the past but poised for the present, the interior of this 4 bed 6 bath home was reimagined and enhanced. It retains abundant architectural features while expressing the glamorous, vibrant style of its current owners. A large master suite was added w/sitting room, separate his/hers bathrooms, 2 walk in closets & laundry. Kitchen w/FP, brkfst rm, hearth rm, butler pantry & walk in pantry were enhanced. Expansive, liv room w/tall windows, architectural columns, built-ins & FP adjoins dining rm w/french door access to the spectacular outdoor garden "room" & its imposing Roman statue. Interior gallery promenade also has garden access. Short cut to glory here. Many upgrades HWA: HPP Agent to meet Follow covid guidelines
4 Bedroom Home in University City - $1,000,000
