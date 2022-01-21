4 Bedroom Home in University City - $1,088,000

This is the home you’ve been waiting for after a 10-month professional rehab! This Georgian colonial, in coveted Forsyth Place on quiet “Little Lindell” is walking distance to Forest Park, Wash U & Clayton shops/restaurants. Spacious & bright entry foyer welcomes you into either the LR or DR through majestic archways w/ all new hardwood floors. Generous sized LR dressed in elegant details like built-in bookshelves, Forshaw gas fireplace & period millwork. The eat-in Chef’s kitchen is decked out in new Viking appliances & the open floor plan is ready for entertaining. Main level also features beautiful staircase leading to 2nd & 3rd levels which feature not 1 but 2 Master Suites w/ completely renovated baths & floating vanities! 2 additional generous sized rms on 2nd level have been refinished w/built-in storage closets, added study spaces & 2nd floor washer/dryer. Enjoy the outdoors on a new, open patio w/ two huge sliders & a second covered patio & two-car garage.