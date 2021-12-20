4 Bedroom Home in University City - $1,149,000

This is the home you’ve been waiting for after a 10-month professional rehab! This Georgian colonial, in coveted Forsyth Place is within walking distance to Forest Park, Wash U & Clayton shops/restaurants. Spacious and bright entry foyer welcomes you into either the LR or DR through majestic archways with all new hardwood floors. Generous sized LR dressed in elegant details like built-in bookshelves, Forshaw gas fireplace, and period millwork. The eat-in Chef’s kitchen is decked out in new Viking appliances and the open floor plan is ready for entertaining. Main level also features beautiful staircase leading to 2nd and 3rd levels which feature not 1 but 2 Master Suites with completely renovated baths and floating vanities! 2 additional generous sized rooms on 2nd level have been refinished w/built-in storage closets, added study spaces and 2nd floor washer/dryer. Enjoy the outdoors on a new, open patio with two huge sliders and a second covered patio and two-car oversized garage.