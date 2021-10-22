Strolling the shady tree lined streets, with Old Town Clayton just a few steps away, you will find yourself on the most beautiful block in the Old Town Clayton area. Multi million dollar homes nestle in this quiet & stately neighborhood. Informed by the past but poised for the present, the interior of this 4 bed 6 bath home was reimagined and enhanced. It retains abundant architectural features while expressing the glamorous, vibrant style of its current owners. A large master suite was added w/sitting room, separate his/hers bathrooms, 2 walk in closets & laundry. Kitchen w/FP, brkfst rm, hearth rm, butler pantry & walk in pantry were enhanced. Expansive, liv room w/tall windows, architectural columns, built-ins & FP adjoins dining rm w/french door access to the spectacular outdoor garden "room" & its imposing Roman statue. Interior gallery promenade also has garden access. Short cut to glory here. Many upgrades HWA: HPP Agent to meet Follow covid guidelines
4 Bedroom Home in University City - $1,195,000
'I did my best to be a good caretaker of Cardinals' legacy': Shildt discusses sudden firing, acknowledges but does not detail divisive 'differences'
Cardinals fired Shildt, after three consecutive years in the playoffs, due to what the team said was a 'philosophical difference.'
Two out, pressure’s on: After firing his second homegrown, hand-picked manager, Mozeliak’s next choice a defining one for Cardinals
A winning team with returning stars had momentum building for 2022 before the sudden dismissal of manager Shildt allowed frustrations, questions to surface.
Kim St. Onge’s last day on air was Aug. 20. She said she got religious exemption from vaccine, but KMOV’s parent company then placed numerous restrictions.
An initial investigation found the incident happened at a party at the Phi Gamma Delta house at the Columbia campus.
Shildt is the first St. Louis manager to be fired immediately after taking his team to the postseason.
It's a hard thing, managing the modern Cardinals
“Skip is a guy that moves the needle,” former Cardinals teammate Daniel Descalso said Sunday. “He makes people around him better.”
BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak
What do you think George Kissell would think about Shildt being fired by the Cardinals for so-called philosophical differences?
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been probing drug dealing and gun violence in the Castle Point area for months.
Rodney LaRue waited 38 minutes for an ambulance after he was hit by a car while riding his scooter, video shows.