4 Bedroom Home in University City - $1,199,000

Meticulous 3 year old, Period Restoration built home in popular University Hills. This Dick Busch designed home was inspired by the old world elegance & charm of Maritz & Young architecture. The level of finish inside and out is unrivaled in new construction these days. Hallmarks of this design include hand-hewn beams in the living room, custom wrought iron railings, slate roof, copper gutters, downspouts & incredible custom appointments throughout. The spacious main floor master bedroom includes a stunning marble bath & walk-in closet. The kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, Miele and Wolf appliances & leads outside to a new patio and grilling area. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms, each with custom finished walk-in closets & 2 full baths. The lower level includes a family & an additional full bath plus loads of storage. The owner has made add'l improvements to the home that have added to its livability and enjoyment. This special home appeals to buyers of all generations.