This 4 year old home, built by Period Restoration, is beautifully nestled in sought after University Hills. The exterior is striking with stucco finish, copper gutters, an impressive slate roof & beautiful woodwork. Upon entering, there is an unbelievable living room with 20 ft ceilings, stunning wood beams, & a gorgeous wood burning fireplace. Beyond the living room you will find the kitchen, featuring custom cabinetry, Miele & Wolf appliances and Carrara marble countertops. The kitchen is open to the dining room, great for entertaining. Also on the main floor, a laundry room and the primary suite. The primary bedroom is light-filled with pretty portrait molding, a gleaming bath and a substantial walk-in closet. Upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. The lower level provides additional living space with a family room, built-in wet bar, a full bath, plenty of storage that could be converted to living/sleeping space. A new two car garage & fire pit space featured outside.