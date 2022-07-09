Meticulous 3 year old, Period Restoration built home in popular University Hills. This Dick Busch designed home was inspired by the old world elegance & charm of Maritz & Young architecture. The level of finish inside and out is unrivaled in new construction these days. Hallmarks of this design include hand-hewn beams in the living room, custom wrought iron railings, slate roof, copper gutters, downspouts & incredible custom appointments throughout. The spacious main floor master bedroom includes a stunning marble bath & walk-in closet. The kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, Miele and Wolf appliances & leads outside to a new patio and grilling area. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms, each with custom finished walk-in closets & 2 full baths. The lower level includes a family & an additional full bath plus loads of storage. The owner has made add'l improvements to the home that have added to its livability and enjoyment. This special home appeals to buyers of all generations.
4 Bedroom Home in University City - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Busch Light was one of the beer industry's top three fastest-growing brands from mid-May to mid-June.
St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar was arrested early Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
The cost of a seat in the St. Louis stadium changes depending on the circumstances. Why?
“The best thing for Eric, not to mention the country, is for him to lose. That’s the only thing that will save him.”
Cardinals drop series finale for eighth consecutive time as they reach halfway point of season at 44-37.
With two hits and a double Wednesday, Pujols moved within a swing of tying one of Musial's remarkable records, but he didn't get that chance in the eighth.
Rep. Tricia Derges, R-Nixa, resigned three days after after a jury found her guilty of wire fraud, illegal distribution of controlled substances and making false statements to investigators.
With timing of Molina's return still unclear — manager says he's 'feeling better' — Cardinals shift from prospect Herrera to 10-year vet to fix flagging performance.
Demario Smith was home for the summer after his freshman year at Morehouse College in Atlanta, his mother said.
Councilman proposes ban on county employees having sex on county property in response to probe of recording.