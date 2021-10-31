 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in University City - $205,000

Welcome to University City!! This 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath brick home is idea for a a family. Enter into the generously sized living room with fireplace. The dining room and kitchen combo boast a beautiful bay window. On the main floor, you will find two large bedrooms and an updated bath. Upstairs is a loft area, another updated full bath and a bedroom with new carpet throughout second floor. The partially finished basement offers a a bar and entertainment area, half bath and a possible bedroom. Don't miss out on this gem, conveniently located near Heman Park and shopping.

