4 Bedroom Home in University City - $259,000

Price improvement! Great opportunity in a sought-out neighborhood in University City for a contractor or educated and qualified buyer. Make this home your own, the canvas is yours to design. This house was kept in good shape. Wood floors throughout. Newer roof. 4 bedrooms upstairs with beautiful enclosed sleeping porch and a full bath. Main floor consists of living room, dining room, and family room, kitchen and sitting area with ½ bath. Backyard patio leads to the detached 2 car garage behind the house and a whole house generator, zoned HVAC. Tax records have this house valued at $350,000. Home is being sold as is, no sellers disclosure will be provided.