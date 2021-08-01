 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in University City - $259,000

4 Bedroom Home in University City - $259,000

4 Bedroom Home in University City - $259,000

Price improvement! Great opportunity in a sought-out neighborhood in University City for a contractor or educated and qualified buyer. Make this home your own, the canvas is yours to design. This house was kept in good shape. Wood floors throughout. Newer roof. 4 bedrooms upstairs with beautiful enclosed sleeping porch and a full bath. Main floor consists of living room, dining room, and family room, kitchen and sitting area with ½ bath. Backyard patio leads to the detached 2 car garage behind the house and a whole house generator, zoned HVAC. Tax records have this house valued at $350,000. Home is being sold as is, no sellers disclosure will be provided.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports