2900 sq ft total living space w/TWO-car tandem garage & workbench! **Large bedrooms: 2 on Main. Newly-refinished oak floors grace the entry, LR, DR & huge 2nd BR. Fireplace in LR, bookshelves & corner windows in the Family/Office/Library Rm. Just painted interior walls and woodwork--new photos coming soon. Tile kitchen updated w/stainless appliances, double sink, corian counters. Light from 2 huge bay windows fills DR & Kitchen. **Upstairs Bedrooms 3 & 4 offer extra-large closets, share a full bath. Tons of attic storage & space for an addition--Whole house Insulated 2018. **Finished LL has 23' rec room, separate Bar area, Laundry room w/utility sink & nice W/D & half-bath! **A covered pergola w/stairs to 25-ft paver patio. Very private outdoor fenced shade garden surrounded by bamboo & evergreens. Great walkability to restaurants, shopping, schools & more. Furnace new in 2018. PASSED U City inspection. THIS HOUSE IS MOVE-IN READY!
4 Bedroom Home in University City - $364,900
