2900 sq ft total living space w/TWO-car tandem garage and workbench! **Large bedrooms: 2 on Main. Newly-refinished oak floors grace the entry, LR, DR & huge 2nd BR. Fireplace in LR, bookshelves & corner windows in the Family/Office/Library Rm. Tile kitchen updated w/stainless appliances, double sink, corian counters. Light from 2 huge bay windows fills DR & Kitchen. **Upstairs Bedrooms 3 & 4 offer extra-large closets, share a full bath. Tons of attic storage & space for an addition--Whole house Insulated 2018. **Finished LL has 23' rec room, separate Bar area, Laundry room w/utility sink & nice W/D & half-bath! **A covered pergola w/stairs to 25-ft paver patio. Very private outdoor fenced shade garden surrounded by bamboo & evergreens. Many rooms/options. Great walkability to restaurants, shopping, schools & more. Furnace new in 2018. PASSED U City inspection. Front yard/garden can stay. Seller has bid for re-grading and sod, if preferred. THE HOUSE IS MOVE-IN READY!
4 Bedroom Home in University City - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kim St. Onge’s last day on air was Aug. 20. She said she got religious exemption from vaccine, but KMOV’s parent company then placed numerous restrictions.
An initial investigation found the incident happened at a party at the Phi Gamma Delta house at the Columbia campus.
St. Louis judge granted the NFL's and Rams' motion to disqualify plaintiff's lawyer Robert Blitz from the case.
Manchester police said the victim likely wouldn't have survived if not for the actions of his wife and a Parkway South High School student.
Our columnist reflects on Cardinal theatrics, the Blues quick start and Mizzou's prize recruit.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of Missouri. Storms expected Sunday evening could include hail, strong wind and tornadoes.
Lawyers were debating the extent of a police investigation into Kirkwood High School teacher Chris Stephens in the late 1990s.
It's a hard thing, managing the modern Cardinals
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
Righthander is two years removed from strong showing in minors; his recovery from Tommy John surgery will stretch into the 2022 season.