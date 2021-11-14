What a lovely surprise awaits you behind the doors at 7359 Colgate! This home has been transformed to offer everything buyers have been searching for in today's market. All work has been done for you. Truly move in, unpack & start enjoying this wonderful home in a vibrant, walkable neighborhood. The updates are numerous but lets start with new kitchen & baths!! 2 new baths!! New HVAC, newly refinished floors, new fencing,new lighting, new windows. Great floorplan with open kitchen to dining/gathering spot. Living room features leaded glass windows on either side of gas fireplace. Also on first floor you could have a bedroom or perfect spot for an office. Second floor offers 3 bedrooms & nice new bath with double sinks! Bonus room in basement offering even more space! Nice new deck out back overlooking the fenced yard. Two car garage. Size of home Perfect for one person or can easily accommodate a family. Walk to shops, restaurants, bars, parks, coffee shops & public transportation.
4 Bedroom Home in University City - $389,000
