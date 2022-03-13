4 Bedroom Home in University City - $400,000

Welcome to this University City Charmer! This home offers a blend of Old World charm with plenty of modern day updates everyone wants. As soon as you walk in the door you are greeted by a spacious living room with a wood burning fireplace. Enjoy entertaining in the large dining room that adjoins to a light, bright, kitchen with some newer appliances, ceramic tile floor, and breakfast nook. A bonus room that would be a great playroom, sitting room or office leads to the first floor bedroom with a private entrance. The master suite has a walk-in closet and large ensuite with separate tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms lead to a great playroom/office area. Stairs to the floored 3rd floor attic offer access for convenient storage options or finish off for even more living space. This home has hardwood floors, newer windows, new zoned HVAC, fenced yard with patio, and a 2 car garage. Walk to nearby parks, the Loop, and all that Clayton has to offer. Photos are with prior furnishings.