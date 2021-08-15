4 Bedroom Home in University City - $479,000

Welcome to 7361 Princeton Ave. Centrally located and steps from Mooney Park this 4+ bed, 2.5 bath University Park home is impeccably maintained. A wide central hall welcomes you with hardwoods floors and old world rope and lion plaster detailing. The entry vestibule features a guest closet and charming 1/2 bath with Vitrolite tile. Light filled & spacious living & dining rooms and an updated eat in kitchen with custom cabinetry and stainless appliances complete the main level. Just off the kitchen is an updated screened porch and newer maintenance free deck & steps leading to the fenced back yard. The 2nd floor features four bedrooms and two full baths. Possible additional bedrooms or flex space on the 3rd floor. Numerous updates including 17 Anderson Renewal windows, insulation, new floor and screens on the back porch, newer maintenance free landing and steps to back yard, new stack for 2nd floor south bathroom, new fence 2015 & updated 2 zone heat pump system. Passed U City Occupancy