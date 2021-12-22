4 Bedroom Home in University City - $485,000

A gracious ranch with an unobstructed view of Ruth Golf Course plus spacious living space & upgrades galore. The attention to detail that Sellers invested was to create their forever home. This is your opportunity to secure your dream home. The main level offers an entry, den/library, spacious dining room with gleaming wood floors, study, 4 bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms & spectacular kitchen/breakfast room that opens to an oversized deck & superb backyard. Double sinks & ovens, gas stove, abundant granite counters, rich cabinetry & center island are a sampling of kitchen features. If you have dreamt of a 2nd overflow kitchen, this home offers a 2nd main level kitchenette/laundry room. The LL truly offers tremendous living space – recreation room, exercise room/home office, plus 3 additional bedrooms w/outstanding closet space, bonus room, 1 full bathroom & ½ bath-laundry room. 2 Car attached garage. Easy access to Washington University, I-64/170 & shopping. This home is exceptional.