4 Bedroom Home in University City - $499,000

Welcome to this charming updated 2 Story Brick home in the heart of University City. Main floor boasts a large Living room with a cozy Fireplace. Arched doorway leads to the Formal Dining area with Stained Glass windows and wood floors throughout. Kitchen has new Stainless Steel Appliances and granite tops. Plenty of cabinets and countertop space for those who love to cook, there is also a Butler's Pantry. Relax and enjoy your morning coffee in your beautiful oversized sunroom. Large Master bedroom has a fireplace as well. Hardwood floors throughout the upper level. Bonus area up in the attic for storage or extra space. Basement is finished and has half bath and laundry area along with a celler. Access to the garage from basement. Large yard and partial fencing. This home is a short walk away from Lewis Park. Prime location to the Loop, Washington University and exquisite dinning. Its a MUST SEE!