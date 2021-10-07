4 Bedroom Home in University City - $499,000

Fantastic curb appeal is not the only thing this architecturally stunning University City home has to offer! You are welcomed into this spacious four-bedroom home by an elegant entryway with a beautiful traditional staircase separating the formal living room and dining room. Continue past the living room or breakfast room and find a bright, inviting sunroom with access to a lovely patio area and private fenced backyard. Off the breakfast room is a crisp, white kitchen with light galore, glass pained cabinetry, recently epoxied counter tops, and a charming butler’s pantry. Up the staircase you will find a four generously sized rooms with two full baths hall baths. On the third floor you will find a bonus room offering perfect playroom or home office and generous storage space. The lower level features a partially finished rec area with access to the 2-car garage and utility room. Fabulously located within walking distance to area parks, retail/dining & Downtown Clayton!