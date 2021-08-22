4 Bedroom Home in University City - $499,900

Sun-drenched colors provide an exciting backdrop for this charming home on one of U City's most beautiful streets. Large graceful LR w/fpl has both study and breakfast rooms adjacent. Unique ceramic sink in powder room. Sleek sophisticated kitchen features granite counters, pantry, pull-out shelves, display shelves, gas cooktop, lazy susan; like everything in the home, it's well thought-out and of high quality. Spacious primary bedroom w/walk-in closet & balcony in the treetops perfect for morning coffee, happy hour, whatever. 3 more bedrooms and 2 full baths w/Vitrolite tile complete the 2nd floor. Fabulous outdoor space including deck and patio surrounded by glorious gardens. Deck constructed to support 3 season room addition. With arched doorways, leaded and stained glass, built-in bookshelves, Weathershield windows, water filtration system, zoned AC, SECOND FLOOR LAUNDRY, pull-down ladder to storage in attic, and tuck under garage, there are delightful surprises at every turn.