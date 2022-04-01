4 Bedroom Home in University City - $625,000

Perfectly poised in one of the best neighborhoods of UCity, this beautiful 4b/3.5b marries classic Georgian style with modern, relaxed living. Open concept floorplan starts at the formal entry that leads seamlessly into the bright LR with French doors and built-ins. Large DR can accommodate any size table. Through the butler’s pantry is the gourmet kitchen, with custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite counters and walk-in pantry. Retire to the hearth room post dinner or hang out on the huge patio overlooking the level, fenced backyard. Completing the ML is a convenient laundry room and half bath. Oversized primary suite features professionally organized walk-in closet and opulent bath with separate jet tub and shower. 3 more bedrooms are nice sized and offer generous closets. Finished LL boasts additional full bath and access to the 2-car garage. Incredible location: walk to Clayton’s finest restaurants and shops, Starbucks, close to highways, schools, the airport, and more!