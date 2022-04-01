4 Bedroom Home in University City - $650,000

Classic all brick Arts & Crafts home with large covered porch on spacious lot - great central location on one of the most impressive & beautiful residential streets in University City. Walk to restaurants, shops, close to Wash U, Forest Park & Metro-link.The house has all the architectural & period details, tall ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, built-ins, leaded art glass front door, renovated for today's lifestyle needs. Updated kitchen has stylish, white 42" cabinets,granite counters & breakfast bar. Stainless steel appl. including gas range & hood & counter depth refrigerator. Kitchen is open to light-filled breakfast room & family room which walks out to large patio & private fenced back yard. Owner's suite has 3 closets, one is walk-in, plus a sitting room & updated master bath with heated floor, oversize shower & double sinks. 2nd floor has hook-up for washer/dryer and 3 more spacious bedrooms & updated hall bath. Large, 2 car garage. Open Sunday 4/3 from 1-3