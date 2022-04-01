Classic all brick Arts & Crafts home with large covered porch on spacious lot - great central location on one of the most impressive & beautiful residential streets in University City. Walk to restaurants, shops, close to Wash U, Forest Park & Metro-link.The house has all the architectural & period details, tall ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, built-ins, leaded art glass front door, renovated for today's lifestyle needs. Updated kitchen has stylish, white 42" cabinets,granite counters & breakfast bar. Stainless steel appl. including gas range & hood & counter depth refrigerator. Kitchen is open to light-filled breakfast room & family room which walks out to large patio & private fenced back yard. Owner's suite has 3 closets, one is walk-in, plus a sitting room & updated master bath with heated floor, oversize shower & double sinks. 2nd floor has hook-up for washer/dryer and 3 more spacious bedrooms & updated hall bath. Large, 2 car garage. Open Sunday 4/3 from 1-3
4 Bedroom Home in University City - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
St. Louis icon Albert Pujols is set to sign as a free agent with his original MLB team.
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
Did Trump use an undocumented “burner” phone to hide his activity during the Capitol insurrection? If so, why?
Catholic high school teachers began negotiating with Archdiocese of St. Louis in October, and they're now poised to strike after their contract expired on March 4.
Justice Thomas' wife inundated Trump’s chief of staff with frenzied post-election texts offering advice on how to overturn the results.
Will Smith told viewers that it’s an act of “love” to respond to an insult with your hands. It most certainly is not.
Pujols, 42, says 2022 season will be his last and signing a one-year, $2.5-million deal with the Cardinals means his old No. 5 'will be the last uniform I will wear.'
Family members on Wednesday were mourning the death of 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson, who was accidentally shot Tuesday in north St. Louis.