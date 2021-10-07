Sunday open house cancelled. Classic and timeless, this spacious two story has been beautifully maintained in addition to a renovated kitchen and primary bath! Refinished wood flooring, newer windows , stunning moldings, and zoned HVAC compliment this 3,000 sq ft plus floor plan which offers spacious rooms, a vaulted office off the living room, family room addition open to the renovated kitchen with a stunning view & 3 full baths on the 2nd floor! Rear paver patio and spacious yard offer great outdoor spaces! Maryland Terrace neighborhood is listed on the National Register of Historic Places while offering points of interest and convenient commutes!! Clear U City inspection.
4 Bedroom Home in University City - $729,900
