4 Bedroom Home in Valley Park - $229,900

Fantastic 4 bed 1.5 bath home on a DOUBLE LOT! This beautiful two story is full of historic charm while also providing modern comforts. Hardwood floors & a gorgeous staircase greet you as you step through the front door. The large living room opens to kitchen with ample cabinet space, newer floors, & panty. A sunny dining room and updated powder room round out the main level. Upstairs you will find four spacious bedrooms & a full bath with large vanity, new floors, and tub/shower combo. The walk out lower level is full, dry, and ready to finish! The huge, fenced in back yard offers a deck and storage shed. Perfect for kids and pups! Located just minutes from highways 141/44/270, you will not find a better location. Check it out before its gone!