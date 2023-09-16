Welcome home to 1206 Castle Green Dr. in Country Club Hills. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home boasts over 3000 square feet of living space. The custom stone facade makes it one of a kind in the neighborhood. Step inside to the dining area that opens to an expansive kitchen with ample cabinet space, stainless appliances, a breakfast bar that opens up to the family room, an additional room that would make an ideal office or formal living room, and a half bath. Head upstairs to find the master suite, which offers a full bathroom with a separate tub/shower, dual vanity, and 2 walk-in closets. 3 additional bedrooms are located on the upper level, including a full bathroom and a second-floor laundry room. The partially finished, walk-out basement offers a large rec area and bonus room with custom woodwork throughout. The unfinished space has a bathroom rough-in. Enjoy room to play in the large, fenced backyard! 1-Year Choice Home Warranty included. Seller offering a RATE BUY-DOWN CREDIT.