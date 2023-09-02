Welcome home to 1206 Castle Green Dr. in Country Club Hills. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home boasts over 3000 square feet of living space. The custom stone facade makes it one of a kind in the neighborhood. Step inside to the dining that opens to an expansive kitchen with ample cabinet space, stainless appliances, and breakfast bar that opens up to the family room. Also find an additional room that would make an ideal office or formal living, and a half bath. Head upstairs to find the master suite, offering a full bathroom with separate tub and shower, dual vanity, and 2 walk-in closets. The 3 additional bedrooms are located on the upper level, including a full bathroom and convenient second-floor laundry room. The partially finished, walk-out basement offers a large rec area and bonus room with custom woodwork throughout. The unfinished space has bathroom rough-in ready for your finishing touches! Enjoy room to play in the large, fenced backyard! 1-Year Choice Home Warranty included.