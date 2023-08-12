Welcome home to 1206 Castle Green Dr. in Country Club Hills Subdivision. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home boasts over 3000 square feet of living space. Step inside to find formal dining that opens to an expansive kitchen with ample cabinet space and stainless appliances. A breakfast bar gives the perfect place to serve a meal and see into the spacious family room. Also find an additional room that would make an ideal office or formal living, and a half bath. Head upstairs to find the master suite, offering a full bathroom with separate tub and shower, dual vanity, and 2 walk-in closets. The 3 additional bedrooms are located on the upper level, as well as a full bathroom and convenient second-floor laundry room. The partially finished, walk-out basement offers a large family rec area and bonus room. The unfinished space provides a bathroom rough-in ready for your finishing touches! Enjoy room to run and play in the large, fenced backyard! 1-Year Choice Home Warranty included.