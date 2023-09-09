This charming ranch-style home on 1 acre in Remington Ridge offers a comfortable and modern living experience. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, you'll find many things to love about this home! The main level boasts bamboo flooring that flows gracefully through the open-concept living spaces, creating an inviting atmosphere. The kitchen stands out with stylish concrete counters and essential appliances, including a double oven. Down the hall you will find three bedrooms and one full bathroom. The primary bedroom has a spacious closet and an ensuite bathroom featuring a walk-in shower and double vanity. The unfinished basement holds potential for expansion, including a fourth garage, roughed in bathroom, and a storm shelter. Outside you can enjoy the fire pit and bar area, or relax bug-free on the screened-in patio located off the living room. The home also has an efficient geothermal system, ADT security system, and a Ring camera. Schedule your showing now!