MOVE IN READY NEW CONSTRUCTION! Modern Farmhouse 2 story w/brick accents. 2200+ sq. ft. finished. 4 bed, 3 bath open concept home is beautiful. Decorative front door w/glass side lights & great curb appeal. Open concept includes dining, living & kitchen. Separate office/den area on the main; perfect for work, study or play w/French doors. Big living room features a wall of windows w/lots of natural light. Dining features sliding doors to covered elevated deck. Kitchen w/white shaker cabinets, large corner pantry, farm sink, contrasting island & granite counters. A large mud room/laundry includes cubbies bench, janitor sink & storage cabinets. Powder room completes the main. Upstairs large master suite w/huge walk-in closet & bath w/double solid surface sink & powder room. 3 more spacious bedrooms, full hall bath w/tub shower combo & large landing complete the 2nd floor. Unfinished basement w/ bath rough in for your future expansion. Stainless appliances & builder warranty included