PRICE REDUCED for quick sale! NEW Exterior paint! This charming home has 2 large, side yards and a shaded deck & fenced yard. Two off-street parking spots and room for a future garage. The kitchen has custom cabinets, solid surface counters, newer gas stove, DW and a brand new stainless Microwave & refrigerator. The dining/living room combo opens to the family room, then to the deck. Two 1st floor BDRM's and a beautiful remodeled bathroom complete the main floor. Up stairs; 2 nice size BDRM's w good closet space. Partially finished LL, each room has neutral carpeting, acoustic ceilings and built in shelving. Perfect for a sleeping area, office, media or rec-room. A FULL BATH ON THE LL HAS BEEN roughed in. A convenient walkup from the basement provides a separate entrance. Plus, there's ample storage space, laundry hookups, a work bench and an excellent 2017 Trane HVAC system. American Home Shield Plus warranty is included. Premier location for schools, shops, parks & highways!
4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $259,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kim St. Onge’s last day on air was Aug. 20. She said she got religious exemption from vaccine, but KMOV’s parent company then placed numerous restrictions.
An initial investigation found the incident happened at a party at the Phi Gamma Delta house at the Columbia campus.
St. Louis judge granted the NFL's and Rams' motion to disqualify plaintiff's lawyer Robert Blitz from the case.
Manchester police said the victim likely wouldn't have survived if not for the actions of his wife and a Parkway South High School student.
Our columnist reflects on Cardinal theatrics, the Blues quick start and Mizzou's prize recruit.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of Missouri. Storms expected Sunday evening could include hail, strong wind and tornadoes.
Lawyers were debating the extent of a police investigation into Kirkwood High School teacher Chris Stephens in the late 1990s.
It's a hard thing, managing the modern Cardinals
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
Righthander is two years removed from strong showing in minors; his recovery from Tommy John surgery will stretch into the 2022 season.