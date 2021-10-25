4 Bedroom Home in Webster Groves - $259,900

PRICE REDUCED for quick sale! NEW Exterior paint! This charming home has 2 large, side yards and a shaded deck & fenced yard. Two off-street parking spots and room for a future garage. The kitchen has custom cabinets, solid surface counters, newer gas stove, DW and a brand new stainless Microwave & refrigerator. The dining/living room combo opens to the family room, then to the deck. Two 1st floor BDRM's and a beautiful remodeled bathroom complete the main floor. Up stairs; 2 nice size BDRM's w good closet space. Partially finished LL, each room has neutral carpeting, acoustic ceilings and built in shelving. Perfect for a sleeping area, office, media or rec-room. A FULL BATH ON THE LL HAS BEEN roughed in. A convenient walkup from the basement provides a separate entrance. Plus, there's ample storage space, laundry hookups, a work bench and an excellent 2017 Trane HVAC system. American Home Shield Plus warranty is included. Premier location for schools, shops, parks & highways!